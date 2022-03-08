Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.97

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 121904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

The stock has a market cap of $890.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

