Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.97

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 121904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.
The stock has a market cap of $890.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.36%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
