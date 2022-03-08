SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Hits $29,480.48

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 70.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $29,480.48 and $35.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,345,668 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

