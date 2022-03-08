SafeInsure Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $23,912.66 and approximately $18.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,342,256 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

