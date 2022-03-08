SafePal Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $79.77 million and approximately $44.57 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafePal has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

