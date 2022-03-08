Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 9,015 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 950,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

