SakeToken (SAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,978.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $19,978.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

