salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $459,540.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
salesforce.com stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,224,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
