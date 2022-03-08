salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $104,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.05. 285,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average is $256.90. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,098 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

