Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.96

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $49.95. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $212.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.
Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.
Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.
