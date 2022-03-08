Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.05

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and traded as high as $24.71. Saputo shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 6,742 shares.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

