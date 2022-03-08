Sarah C. Lauber Sells 3,888 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLOW stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 89,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.