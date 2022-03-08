Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 2,615 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 713,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,616,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

