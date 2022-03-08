Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. 3,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

