Scotiabank Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$21.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.70. 726,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,070. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,314.42. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 138,250 shares worth $1,389,733.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

