Scotiabank Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTE. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.73.

BTE stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,408,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,966. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

