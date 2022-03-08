Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.
CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.70.
Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,487,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,679. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.24.
About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
