Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.70.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,487,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,679. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.24.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$674,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,687.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.