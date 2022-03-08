Scotiabank Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.06.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.76. 492,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.