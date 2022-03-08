Scotiabank Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$10.57.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

