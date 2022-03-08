Scotiabank Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

AX.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.19. The company had a trading volume of 330,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

