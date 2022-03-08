Scotiabank Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.18.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.33. 11,366,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,733. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$21.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

