Scotiabank Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.06. 2,151,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,373. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.