Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$68.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.35. 1,093,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,116. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.63 and a 52-week high of C$60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.