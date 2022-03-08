Scotiabank Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$12.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.35.

NVA traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.92.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

