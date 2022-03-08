Scotiabank Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$31.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.72.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.97. The company had a trading volume of 484,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.50. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,390.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.