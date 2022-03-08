Scotiabank Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.88. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$43.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
