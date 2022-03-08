Scotiabank Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.38.

TPZ stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.15. The company had a trading volume of 501,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.66. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

