Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eagle Materials worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 116,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,162. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.16 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

