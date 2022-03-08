ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $28.08 million and $22,614.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,229,589 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

