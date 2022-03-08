Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Genesco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.74. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

GCO opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

