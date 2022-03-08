Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for American States Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AWR opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. American States Water has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $103.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American States Water by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.