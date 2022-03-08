SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 504,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNE. StockNews.com lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

