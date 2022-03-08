Secret Market Cap Reaches $809.98 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Secret has a market capitalization of $809.98 million and approximately $50.93 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00011916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00242203 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003669 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

