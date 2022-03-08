Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,279.66

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,279.66 ($16.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,052.61 ($13.79). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.68), with a volume of 136,194 shares changing hands.

STB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,321.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,279.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

