Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 79,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

