Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
