Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0145

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $295,301.68 and $18,830.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

