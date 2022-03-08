Semafo (TSE:SMF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Semafo (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

