Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Sensata Technologies worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 490,235 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $16,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

