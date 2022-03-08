Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 1.1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 340,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,515,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.63 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of £18.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

