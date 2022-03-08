Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $42.81 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $42.81 million and $1.42 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,974,412,111 coins and its circulating supply is 7,263,872,386 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.