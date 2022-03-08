Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $51.43 million and $2.55 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00055846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001091 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

