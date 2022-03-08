SentinelOne (S) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,740,122. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

