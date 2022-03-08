Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.28

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.28 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 889,815 shares.

The company has a market cap of £635.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

