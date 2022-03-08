SF Capital (SFCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $93,307.78 and $46.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.05 or 0.06618198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.11 or 0.99667620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.