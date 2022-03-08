Shadows Price Hits $0.0440 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $1.17 million and $97,935.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00104704 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

