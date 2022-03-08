Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.80

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.80 and traded as high as C$38.53. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$38.21, with a volume of 1,470,200 shares trading hands.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.55%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

