Sherrington Robin Sells 21,710 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. 357,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
