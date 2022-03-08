Sherrington Robin Sells 21,710 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. 357,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

