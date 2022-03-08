Shiba Inu 1-Day Volume Tops $744.75 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $12.58 billion and $744.75 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

