Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $423,454.35

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004382 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $423,454.35 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

