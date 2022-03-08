Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SFT stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

