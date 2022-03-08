Short Interest in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expands By 27.1%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

